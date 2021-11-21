Rolando Digasbarro Sells 2,500 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PFHD opened at $19.13 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Professional by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

