Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 36,940 UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

