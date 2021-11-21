Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $883,000 Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.