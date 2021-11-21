Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 287,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

