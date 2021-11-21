Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.65.

KLAC stock opened at $422.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $242.48 and a 52 week high of $426.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

