Royal Bank of Canada Buys 50,252 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 732.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 1,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after purchasing an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,009 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena stock opened at $58.73 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,114,250. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.