Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $22.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

CTRE stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,896,000 after acquiring an additional 121,052 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

