Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.99 Million Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.44% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $27.24 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

