Royal Bank of Canada Increases Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target to $51.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

