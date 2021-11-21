Royal Bank of Canada Increases George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$162.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$162.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price target (up from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.49. George Weston has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

