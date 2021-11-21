Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 121,767 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

SPGP opened at $94.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

