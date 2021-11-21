Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOOD. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.47.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a P/E ratio of -41.81. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.56.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.