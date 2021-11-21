Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 659.45 ($8.62).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 498.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 453.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 927.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

