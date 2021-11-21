RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.87 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56,899.78 or 0.99529335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $149.87 million and $165,164.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,634 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.