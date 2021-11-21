RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Trading Down 5.1%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)’s share price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 3,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

