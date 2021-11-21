Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SFE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

