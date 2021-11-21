Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Down 17.7% in October

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 14th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE SFE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.