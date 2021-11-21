SafeMoon Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $12.58 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00075194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00090177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.86 or 0.07286531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,096.09 or 0.99772884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

