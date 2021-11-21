Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 122.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of SAL opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

