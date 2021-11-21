Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandstorm Gold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 207,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $567,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.