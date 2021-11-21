Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sandstorm Gold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $3,287,000. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 207,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth $567,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

