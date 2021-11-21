Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €44.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($28.41) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.40 ($36.82).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK opened at €27.72 ($31.50) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.48. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.