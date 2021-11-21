Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post $162.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.90 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $546.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.23 million to $563.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $869.91 million, with estimates ranging from $758.31 million to $967.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE STNG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.14. 1,168,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,621. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

