Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$2,680,920.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.81, for a total value of C$2,680,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,036,994.

TSE:SEA opened at C$25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.22.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

