Secret Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $16.16 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $7.76 or 0.00013365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.86 or 0.00340883 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012591 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005527 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

