Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) One Day Volume Hits $32,928.00

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $594,342.52 and $32,928.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.