SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SelectQuote stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of -0.18. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,966 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in SelectQuote by 232.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 158.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.