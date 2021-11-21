Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE opened at $122.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

