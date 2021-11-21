Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.09 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $99.55 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036568 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005795 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

