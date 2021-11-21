Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.50. 1,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

