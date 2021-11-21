Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,744.54

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,744.54 and last traded at $1,740.73, with a volume of 20260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,681.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.78.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,465.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1,425.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.