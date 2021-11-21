Short Interest in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Rises By 41.8%

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 185,500 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ALTM stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 3.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 189.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

