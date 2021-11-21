Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Drops By 26.0%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Carrefour in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of CRRFY stock remained flat at $$3.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,686. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

