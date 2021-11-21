Short Interest in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Increases By 25.2%

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 14th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,328,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 241,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Several analysts have commented on DBVT shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

