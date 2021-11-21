Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Decreases By 18.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the October 14th total of 158,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

DCO stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.