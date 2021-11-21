Short Interest in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Decreases By 25.8%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,217,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,660,092.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $16,358,345. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 534.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eXp World by 440.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.66. 717,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.