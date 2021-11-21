Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 20.4%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $117,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 28.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth $290,000.

PFD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,455. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

