Short Interest in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Decreases By 23.0%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 634,200 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the October 14th total of 823,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,960,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,798,000 after buying an additional 1,604,942 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after acquiring an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 997,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

GRCL traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.83. 3,021,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.