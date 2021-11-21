Short Interest in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Expands By 47.8%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 394,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the October 14th total of 266,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.81 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $40,040,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,499,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% in the third quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $18,403,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

