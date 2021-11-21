Short Interest in HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Decreases By 34.3%

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the October 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HOYA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

HOYA stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. HOYA has a 1-year low of $109.02 and a 1-year high of $179.94.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

