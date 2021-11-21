Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Declines By 25.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.47.
Iberdrola Company Profile
