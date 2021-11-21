Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Declines By 25.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 269,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 14th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS IBDSF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 28,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,225. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

