Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Increases By 33.3%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPVIU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,045,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 71,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

IPVIU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,285. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

