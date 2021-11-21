Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Declines By 22.5%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 14th total of 423,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,286.0 days.

Shares of JWLLF remained flat at $$38.50 during trading hours on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

JWLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$46.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.