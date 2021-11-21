Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Increases By 50.0%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOTMY opened at $63.73 on Friday. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.