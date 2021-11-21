Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Expands By 29.2%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

RDSMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

