Short Interest in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Decreases By 24.2%

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the October 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.27. 209,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.