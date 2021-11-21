Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Expands By 46.5%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the October 14th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMT. Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 29,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

