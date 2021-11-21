Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Declines By 20.7%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 8,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

