Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 27.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Friday. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23.

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.