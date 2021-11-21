Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Drops By 27.2%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 782,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 14th total of 1,075,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SNWV opened at $0.12 on Friday. SANUWAVE Health has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.23.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile
