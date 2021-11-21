Short Interest in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Drops By 20.9%

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQD traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $33.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $609,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at $484,000.

