Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Decreases By 25.8%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 14th total of 2,302,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17,076.0 days.

SVKEF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

