Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Increases By 19.3%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock remained flat at $$8.57 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,720. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

